The streets of Greenville and area cities were eerily quiet this morning as a mixture of snow and sleet fell across the region, making travel hazardous and forcing scores of cancellations and closures.
Schools and government offices were closed across Hunt County, and the Texas Department of Transportation was urging motorists to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. Driving is treacherous.
Numerous wrecks occurred Monday night in and around Greenville, including a few involving 18-wheelers going off the highway along I-30, according to the Department of Public Safety. There was no report of any serious injuries. As for accidents, the worst appeared to be on I-30 near FM 1570 in Greenville and on U.S. 380 between Greenville and the Collin County line, according to DPS.
The National Weather Service is predicting freezing rain and sleet, mainly before 3 p.m today. At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, thunder could be heard rolling in the distance from downtown Greenville.
Today's high is expected to be near 30 with a north wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch is possible. Total daytime sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight, expect a chance of more freezing rain and sleet before 9 p.m., and then freezing rain likely. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible. Little or no additional sleet accumulation is expected.
Wednesday looks to be a little warmer, but the forecast points to more freezing precipitation until mid-afternoon, and then rain showers after 3 p.m. with a high near 33. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to o.3 inch is possible. There's a 90% chance of precipitation over night.
On Thursday, rain is expected to be likely before noon, and then there's a chance of showers after noon. Thursday is expected to be cloudy with a high near 36. The sun is expected to break though on Friday.
Officials with the Greenville Electric Utility System said they were ready to deal with the potential for ice on wires and trees.
“We are doing our standard preparations for icy weather,” said GEUS Marketing and Key Accounts Manager Jimmy Dickey, who said the utility had also been in contact with ERCOT about the potential electricity demand during the storm.
“They feel like they have plenty of generation available,” Dickey said
Updated road conditions are are available at drivetexas.org.
