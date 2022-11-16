District 2 state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, this week filed HB 91, legislation that, if enacted, will empower Texas law enforcement and prosecutors to arrest and charge undocumented migrants with criminal trespass.
"The crises at our southern border has taken a nosedive under President Biden, and it has not abated. Lip-service and half-hearted attempts at securing the border are not enough. We must empower our Texas Law enforcement to do something about the flood of illegal aliens and cartel activity, and HB 91 will be an important tool in that fight. Rather than simply apprehending illegals and turning them over to federal agents, who will then release them back into the country, we can charge them with criminal trespass and prosecute them under our own state laws."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.