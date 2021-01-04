One of two lawmakers who will be representing Hunt County in Austin in the upcoming session of the State Legislature has announced his No. 1 goal for the term.
“My priority is passing constitutional carry this session,” said Bryan Slaton, the recently elected representative for Texas House District 2. “I will oppose all gun control laws as well as any laws that will lead to more government harassment of gun owners.”
Slaton made the announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday.
The Hunt County GOP Club is inviting the public to an update by Hunt County’s two representatives at the state capital, previewing the session.
Slaton and state Sen. Bob Hall are the guest speakers for the forum, planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Landmark, 2920 Lee St., in Greenville.
The Texas Legislature is set to begin the 87th biennial session in Austin on Jan. 12. During the 140-day regular session, the state’s representatives and senators will be facing a variety of issues, including drafting a state budget to cover the next two years.
Hall, R-Edgewood, representsTexas Senate District 2, which includes all of Hunt, Fannin, Hopkins, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties, as well as a part of Dallas County.
Slaton, R-Royse City, defeated longtime incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn of Van and Dwayne “Doc” Collins of Ben Wheeler in the GOP primary, then defeated Democrat Bill Brannon to win the race for Texas House District 2 in November. House District 2 includes Hunt, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties.
