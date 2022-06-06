State Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Royse City) said this week that he does not believe Gov. Greg Abbott will call a special session in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre.
Slaton said he thought Abbott should have called a special session to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and the governor did not. “I don’t think he’s going to call one for this. It’s all up to him; it’s his decision.”
Like state Sen. Bob Hall (R-Rockwall), Slaton says too much remains unknown about the Uvalde killings. “I don’t think we know enough right now for him to do it,” said Slaton.
As for examining the state’s firearms laws, Slaton said, “So far I haven’t heard anything that makes me think we need to change the gun laws.”
Slaton also is no fan of so-called “red flag” laws. A red flag law would permit police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves.
An attempt, largely by Democrats, was made during the last legislative session to put such a law in place in Texas, but the effort went nowhere.
Slaton believes that a red flag law would open the door for certain law-abiding people to be targeted simply because they hold different beliefs.
“Any claim can be made about someone,” he said. “Red flags don’t seem very just or very fair.”
Slaton said he’d like to see a closer investigation of mental health issues as they apply to young people. One thing that might be examined is the use of antidepressant medication prescribed to teenagers, Slaton said.
According to the Mayo Clinic, an FDA analysis of clinical trials showed that antidepressants may cause or worsen suicidal thinking or behavior in a small number of children and teens, and the agency issued a public health advisory.
Not all mental health researchers, however, believe the warnings are merited. Newer research suggests the benefits of antidepressants may outweigh the risk of suicide. And some research indicates that suicide rates in children decrease when they take antidepressants.
Another possible factor in the rise of mass shootings by young males is family dysfunction and fatherless homes, said Slaton. He suggested that some troubled young people could benefit from involvement with a church.
“This was an evil act. Had this young man (18-year-old killer Salvador Ramos) had a relationship with the Lord or been more involved with the church” the tragedy might have been avoided.
