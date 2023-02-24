State Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Royse City) this week filed HB 2709, a bill that would outlaw abortion-inducing drugs being shipped across state lines into Texas.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, Texas law has prohibited the performance of an abortion on a woman. However, the current law does not prohibit a woman from performing an abortion on herself or prohibit others from pressuring or otherwise coercing her into an abortion, Slaton’s office said in a news release.
By banning the delivery across state lines of abortion-inducing drugs, HB 2709 would completely abolish abortion in Texas, according to Slaton.
“My legislation will ensure that the life of every person, including innocent babies in the womb, will be equally protected by law, and women cannot be preyed upon and pressured into an abortion,” Slaton said in the news release.
He added: “Allowing access to self-induced abortions and protecting the ability of others to coerce women into abortion are some of the least loving things our state can do for mothers and their children. I look forward to passing this policy to protect them both.”
The most commonly used pill for inducing abortion is mifepristone, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved for use in 2000.
It is generally combined with another drug called misoprostol. The regiment accounts for more than 50% of abortions nationwide, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
In January, the U.S. Justice Department said the U.S. Postal Service may deliver abortion pills to people in states that have sharply restricted the procedure.
The Justice Department argued that federal law allows for mailing of the pills because a sender cannot know whether a recipient intends to use them illegally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.