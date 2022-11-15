State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, filed legislation Monday aimed at ending child gender modification in Texas, his office announced.
HB 42 will designate genital removal surgeries, chemical castration, puberty blockers, and other sex change therapies as child abuse.
“For years, Texas has failed our children by allowing them to be subjected to cruel child abuse in the form of sex-change surgeries and therapies. This child gender- modification is child abuse, plain and simple. It is finally time that the Texas House, like the Senate, step up and defend innocent children from these bogus medical practices,” Slaton said.
Similar legislation passed the Texas Senate last session, but the bill failed to move through the Texas House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.