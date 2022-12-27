Granted, winter just started and Hunt County is thawing out from the pre-Christmas arctic blast, but it won’t be long before the spring severe storm season starts in North Texas.
The National Weather Service is launching the 2023 “Severe Weather Awareness Tour,” which will include Skywarn storm spotter programs.
A program is scheduled to be presented starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South in Greenville. The event is being co-sponsored by the Hunt County Homeland Security Office and the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department.
The free Skywarn class is for established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared.
The program will feature an in-depth review of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms, highlights on severe weather safety, and ways that area residents can report severe weather information to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.
Hunt County spent much of 2022 dealing with severe drought conditions, but first-responders had a few brushes with severe weather, including an outbreak of tornadoes earlier this month.
A tornado caused damage near Wolfe City on the morning of Dec. 13. Survey teams with the National Weather Service said 16 tornadoes were confirmed across the region, including the northern end of Hunt County.
The Wolfe City Fire Rescue Department responded to an overturned RV and multiple homes that sustained damage along FM 816 and County Road 1019, west of Wolfe City. No injuries were reported.
