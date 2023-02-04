About a week after recovering from an icy blast of winter, Hunt County will be preparing for the arrival of the spring severe storm season by hosting the annual Skywarn storm spotter program.
The National Weather Service is presenting the event as part of the 2023 “Severe Weather Awareness Tour.”
Skywarn is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South in Greenville. The event is being co-sponsored by the Hunt County Homeland Security office and the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department.
The free Skywarn class is for established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared.
The program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. It also will highlight severe weather safety and how area residents can report severe weather information to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.
Hunt County spent much of 2022 dealing with severe drought conditions but still had a few brushes with severe weather, including an outbreak of tornadoes in December.
Additional information on this year’s Skywarn program is available at https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
