A few dozen people came out to the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville on Thursday night to learn how to become certified storm spotters.
As part of the annual Skywarn program, Bianca Garcia of the National Weather Service (NWS) presented a seminar designed to provide details on various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. She also presented information that highlights severe weather safety and how area residents can report severe weather information to the NWS.
Garcia said that even with technology such as radar and satellite imaging, storm spotters are vital and serve as the first line of defense.
“You guys are presenting that special set of human eyes for us on the ground,” Garcia said.
The event was hosted by the Hunt County Office of Homeland Security/Emergency Management the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department. Due to the pandemic, it was the first live presentation conducted in Hunt County in three years. David Alexander with the county office of Homeland Security/Emergency Management said it was encouraging to see about 45 people turn out, especially given the wild weather conditions so far this year.
“We feel like it it a very needed program,” Alexander said. “You always find out something new.”
Since late January, portions of Hunt and Rockwall counties and the surrounding area of North Texas have experienced freezing cold, followed by deadly flooding, which claimed the life of a man Wednesday in Hunt County.
Garcia urged those in the audience to always play it safe in regard to flood waters and never take chances by trying to drive through.
“Don’t estimate the power of water,” she said. “Flooding is the number one weather killer in the United States.”
Garcia voiced similar concerns regarding other severe weather people might encounter, such as hail, high winds and tornadoes.
“You are storm spotters, you are not storm chasers,” she said. “We want you to be safe.”
Many of those in attendance were members of the Sabine Valley Amateur Radio Association, which is activated by the NWS and emergency management agencies to serve as trained storm spotters.
With that in mind, the agency handed out three emergency scanner radios to those in the audience and is presenting a three-night course next week in how to become an amateur radio operator.
The event is being held at the City of Commerce Emergency Operations Center, 1103 Sycamore St. in Commerce between 6 and 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional information is available at the SVARA website: https://k5gvl.com/.
