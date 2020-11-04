Now that all six of the propositions that were on ballots in Hunt County have passed, many residents are looking ahead to what the decisions could mean for them soon.
In Greenville, voters weighed in on three propositions. They were:
• Proposition A, a city property tax freeze for seniors, which won with 84.93 percent of the vote, out of 7,842 votes.
• Proposition B, which was for the legalization of local retail liquor sales, passed with 67.69 percent of the vote, out of 6,808 votes.
• Proposition C, a $4.5 million bond for the extension and reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway, passed with 58.39 percent of the vote, out of 8,042 votes.
The senior tax freeze, or Proposition A on the Greenville ballot, will not be a freeze on a senior’s property tax rate or the property’s appraised value, but a freeze on the tax dollar amount paid on the owner’s homestead (or the house in which they live) and not any rental or commercial properties they may own.
This means that the actual dollar amount in city taxes that those aged 65 or older who take the exemption would pay on their home would remain the same year after year, regardless of if the tax rate or the value of their home increases.
“For the last three years, the appraisal on my land more than doubled, so I was all for the tax freeze,” said Greenville resident Bill Moffet.
The passing of the senior tax freeze was also welcomed by local housing developers.
"Winning the Greenville city Property Tax Freeze election is a victory for all seniors over 65 and a first step by local taxpayers in controlling the increase of property taxes,” Scott Ellis told the Herald-Banner. “I want to thank everyone involved in the movement."
Meanwhile, Proposition B on the Greenville Ballot ballot had to do with the legalization of the sale of hard liquor for “off-premises consumption” in Greenville (i.e. liquor stores).
Voter approval for retail liquor sales was something that several business owners in Greenville were planning for.
“We’re already in the planning stages to open a store to sell liquor on Stonewall Street,” said Harpreet Kaur, the owner of Mr. J’s Food Store. “We’ve been planning for it for a while, for when Greenville would approve of selling liquor.”
Finally, Proposition 3 on the ballot for local elections in Greenville was for a $4.5 million bond for the extension and reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway.
The extension of Roy Warren Parkway relates to suggestions made by Freese and Nichols, a consulting firm that has been offering guidance and the development of Hunt County’s roads.
At a city council meeting in July, a representative of Freese and Nichols recommended that Roy Warren Parkway be connected to FM 1570 and to Aerobic Lane, in their thoroughfare study as a way to potentially improve traffic flow in Greenville.
Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock has projected that the improvements to Roy Warren Parkway could encourage growth including the construction of 1,800 to 2,600 homes and that the city could – if impact fees are reinstated – bring in $5.5 million to $7.8 million in fees.
Impact fees are fees that are imposed by a city government on new or proposed development projects to pay for all or a portion of the costs of providing public services to the development.
At their most recent meeting, on Oct. 27, the city council selected engineering consultation firm Kimley-Horn to conduct a study on the potential economic effect of impact fees. The impact fee study will be done for the city for a fee of $135,000 and the study is expected to take about eight months to complete.
Propositions in cities other than Greenville in Hunt County were in:
• Caddo Mills, for a $90 million bond to build a new high school, which was approved with 52.5 percent of the vote, out of 3,718 votes.
• Campbell, for the legalization of local retail beer and wine sales, which passed with 56.27 percent of the vote, out of 279 votes.
• South End of Hunt County, to officially make Poetry a city, which passed with 73.01 percent of the vote, out of 578 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.