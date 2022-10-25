When Greenville High School celebrated Homecoming 2022 Friday, it was also a day of reunions for the GHS classes of 2012, 2002, 1992, 1982, 1981 and 1972.
While five of those classes were having their regular 10th, 20th, 30th, etc. reunions, the class of 1981 celebrated a joint reunion with the class of 1982, as their 40th reunion got postponed due to COVID-19.
“We have a big weekend planned: sitting together at the game, going to Landon’s (winery) to mingle, playing golf, going on a picnic in Graham Park and wrapping up with an evening at the Texan Theater,” said Melinda Moore Phillips of the Class of 1981.
“We have so many shared memories, many of them dating back to elementary school for some of us,” Phillips said.
The classes of 1981 and 1982 were also treated to a special surprise at the Texan Theater, where the owner and fellow 1981 GHS alumna Barbara Horan arranged for a private concert by John Ford Coley – best known as half of the duo, England Dan and John Ford Coley and for recording the 1976 hit, “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight.”
Also enjoying the evening was Greenville High School’s Class of 1972, which has the distinction of being home to multiple leaders in Hunt County.
“We are thrilled at this opportunity to attend and witness a part of GHS history,” said Sharon Sivley Whiting of the Class of 1972. “Our 1972 homecoming queen will be in attendance … Rosalie Fitzpatrick Dennis. Rosalie was the first African-American GHS homecoming queen ever crowned, and as a class we are proud of having that distinction of breaking the social norms and bringing some diversity to our school.”
“Our Class of ‘72 is honored to have Greenville citizens of distinction, such as Bobby Stovall, Pud Lauderdale Kearns, Fleda Moore Tidwell, Karen Kaden, MD and Gerry Morris who have been integral in helping Greenville become the town we are all proud to call our hometown.”
