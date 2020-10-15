The Texas Economic Development Council at its board meeting on Oct.9, recognized Greg Sims, president, Greenville Economic Development Corporation, as the 2021 chair of the board of directors.
Sims will serve as board chair effective Oct. 9 through Oct. 15, 2021. He has been a member of the TEDC’s Executive Committee since 2017.
"It is with great honor and pride that I have an opportunity to represent Greenville and Hunt County with my appointment as the 2021 State Chairman to serve with our great state economic developers of the largest economic development organization in the nation, the Texas Economic Development Council, in its 60th anniversary year,” Sims said Wednesday.
The TEDC’s Nominating Committee put forth the six individuals for election to the TEDC’s board of directors. The TEDC’s board officially elected these new board members for terms beginning Oct. 9: Susan Cates, city of Brenham; Gayle Cooper, Gun Barrel City Economic Development Corporation; James Gentry, Crockett Economic Development Corporation; Chester Jenke, New Braunfels EDC; Tommy Kurtz, Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation and Matt Prochaska, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.
Kent Sharp, president, Sherman Economic Development Corporation, was elected as board treasurer and is now in the rotation to be a future board chair of the Texas Economic Development Council.
The following board members were re-elected for another two-year term beginning Oct. 9: Diana Blank-Torres, city of Kyle; Kevin Holzbog, Lubbock Economic Development Alliance; Lance LaCour, Katy Economic Development Council; Scott Livingston, city of League City; William Myers, Denison Development Alliance; and Danielle Scheiner, Conroe Economic Development Council.
The following board members whose terms expired Oct. 9, were recognized for their board leadership: Kevin Carter, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation; Lisa Denton, Palestine Economic Development Corporation; Thom Lambert, Decatur Economic Development Corporation; Arthur Mann, Hillsboro Economic Development Corporation; Misty Mayo, Development Corporation of Abilene.
