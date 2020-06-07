“I love glass,” says Greenville artist Monica Lubiani. “There’s just so much that you can do with it.”
Her creations — pendants on necklaces, earrings, art pieces and functional pieces — dazzle in their luminous rainbow-like hues. Her medium of choice is fused glass, an art form in which two or more pieces of glass are fused by heat in a kiln.
Lubiani did not originally plan to become a glass design specialist; she graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in journalism.
“I went to school to be a journalist and worked for a couple of newspapers,” she said. “I wrote for the Community Press weekly paper which was part of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Then media company Gannett started making changes and eliminated staff.
“After that, I worked for a municipality doing grant writing.”
When her husband Greg was hired to teach at Texas A&M-Commerce, Lubiani changed career directions. Her new plan was to become a glass artist.
“Before we were planning the move to Texas, I had been doing some stained glass,” she said. “I sold some things, especially around the holidays. Then I took a class in fused glass and completely fell in love with it. Because of the upcoming move, Greg really pushed me to follow my dream. He said, ‘Let’s see if we can make this a viable business for you. This is the time to take the leap.’ I’ve been doing it ever since. It’s been such a joy, and I’m having a blast. It’s exciting to do what you love and get paid for it.”
Lubiani remains eager to learn all that she can about glass.
“Right before we moved, I did a week of one-on-one classes with a fused glass expert,” she said. “I wanted to learn as much as I possibly could. I try to take classes when I can. I don’t want to get stuck doing just one thing. I want my creations to be unique.”
“My first purchase was a kiln. It snowballed from there. I had one kiln and now I have six! My business has definitely grown. It’s crazy to think that I’ve only been doing this for four years, but in some ways, it feels like I’ve been doing it forever.
“I received a crate of glass the other day. It was like Christmas to me, one of my happier glass days.”
Lubiani’s work consists of a wide range of fused glass art.
“The jewelry is the bread and butter,” she said. “There is a quick turnaround on that. I do a lot of larger art pieces as well as functional pieces including dishes, bowls and sushi sets. I’m also happy to get commissioned pieces such as the fused glass Christmas tree skirt that I made for Bryon Taylor. I’m happy to do commissioned pieces. I can challenge myself, and it’s fun to make people happy with the finished piece.”
One of her art pieces, which consists of hundreds of individual lavender pieces of fused glass, won honorable mention at an event called the Purple Passion Show. Especially stunning, her pair of wisteria pieces resemble actual flowers on a white background. Her imaginative designs for Art Deco lamp bases gleam with retro charm. Lately, she is experimenting with drop vases.
“I melt a thick glass in a kiln that is elevated up high,” she said. “I have ceramic rings with holes in the middle, I elevate them so that the glass falls through the hole and then hits the ground so that I can make vases. I like to do a well-rounded mix of things.”
When they came to Texas, Greg and Monica Lubiani resided west of Greenville.
“We started out living in Rockwall,” she said. “I was doing some shows here and then we got the opportunity to move to Greenville. This is the most supportive arts community. It’s cool when you live in a place that supports the arts. It makes it easier to flourish.”
Lubiani will be the guest artist at the Wednesday, June 10, meeting of the Greenville Art League at the Texan Theater in the upstairs VIP Room from 3-5 p.m.
