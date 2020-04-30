A Hunt County man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault following shots being fired during a confrontation over a cow, made worse because of the county’s emergency order concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frankie Lee Malone, 73, of Wolfe City was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night.
Sheriff Randy Meeks said his office received a call at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday concerning a disturbance with weapons in the 300 block of County Road 1009 as the result of an animal complaint.
Deputies secured a handgun upon arrival and identified Malone, who said he was upset about the neighbor’s cow getting onto his property and damaging his garden.
Malone was reported to have set up a temporary pen with barb wire to hold the cow and when the owner of the cow attempted to free it Malone was reported to have discharged one round from the handgun into the air and allegedly made threats to harm the two male subjects who attempted to free the cow.
Deputies were said to have interviewed all three persons individually and all statements were consistent.
“I am thankful that no one was injured in this incident,” Meeks said.” Because we are under a Declared State of Emergency the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is enhanced to the next highest level.”
Malone was being held at the Hunt County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a total bond of $20,000.
It was unknown whether Malone has an attorney or will be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.
No additional details were immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.