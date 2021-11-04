What had been a popular Hunt County restaurant, which opened about two years ago in what had been a vacant building along the courthouse square in downtown Greenville, is shutting its doors.
The owners of Mac’s American Grille announced Tuesday afternoon that the eatery would be closing immediately, in part due to issues related to being unable to hire enough employees.
“We, along with businesses across the entire nation, have been hit hard by the lack of employees and we honestly do not see that trend improving soon,” Arlin and Amy McCroskie posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We can no longer provide the level of service or the level of quality we desire to provide. Our customers have been gracious, understanding, and patient… plus amazingly complimentary at the same time. We have enjoyed meeting all of you, getting to know you and becoming friends with you. You will always be in our thoughts and sincerely appreciate every ounce of your support. Thank you!”
The restaurant opened in September 2019 at 2501 Johnson Street, inside the former Killian’s Home Furnishings building at the corner of Johnson and Lee streets.
The restaurant closed temporarily at the end of September 2020, reportedly due to problems connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Renovations to the property began in the summer of 2017.
Killian’s closed several years before, after having previously taken over the property which had been the Collins-Hilton Furniture store.
