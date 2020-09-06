Besides the antiques, candles, twirly dresses, Greenville memorabilia, Texas souvenirs, Fiesta Ware and Big Foot merchandise, a lovable shop dog named Ody attracts visitors to Conner’s Corner Collectibles at Wesley and Mockingbird streets in Greenville. The irresistible 1-year-old Shorkie (Shih Tzu and Yorkshire Terrier mix) perks up when anyone enters the shop.
“My husband Rick and I brought Ody home last October,” shop co-owner Vickie Conner said. “The little dog has been here with us at the store since then. He’s very smart, and he thinks that he has to see everyone who comes in. Ody loves kids; he goes crazy when they are here. Some grown men come in just to see Ody. They’ll pick him up and carry him around and talk to him. We have customers who bring treats just for Ody. He’s pretty well-liked.”
Even if the mini-sized canine is asleep, certain folks wake him up for a visit.
Like so many businesses, Vickie and Rick’s shop closed for a time beginning in March because of COVID-19.
“We had to shut down for six weeks,” Vickie said. “Before that time, we did not get a lot of local shoppers. But that’s one of the weird blessings from this pandemic. After we opened up, a lot of people who might never have come in, now shop here because they can’t go to other places. That’s been a real blessing. We were amazed. It was as good as Christmas. The month of May was amazing.”
As a gift shop and boutique, Conner’s Corner Collectibles carries some of the popular items that had been available at the now-closed Greenville Hallmark store.
“We try to fill the gap that Hallmark left,” she said. “We now stock the same kind of candles that they used to have and the same little stuffed animals. We also have the Trail of Painted Ponies and Disney Showcase collections. In addition, we have the prized carved Jim Shore collectibles. These are on our website and we send Jim Shore items all over the world.”
Within the shop is Rick Conner’s special area, which includes “Rick’s 10-2-4 & More Soda Shop.” A longtime member of the Dr Pepper 10-2-4 Collectors Club, Rick attends the annual conventions where he meets with Dr Pepper aficionados who show their collectible items. While he displays 7UP, Coke and other vintage soda bottles and memorabilia, his Dr Pepper collection dominates.
“In the back of the shop, Rick calls it ‘the man cave,’ we have merchandise for the guys including reproduction gas pump globes, tools, knives, John Wayne, Marilyn Monroe and Elvis posters and collectibles,” Vickie said. “Also, there is a large section of vinyl records and two or three thousand magazine advertisements which range all the way back to the 1920s and ’30s.”
One of the Conners’ loyal customers, Jackie Samples of Wolfe City, enjoys coming to the store.
“I’ve been shopping with them for a long time,” said Samples, who collects old signs. “They’re really good people, and they always have a variety of everything. I always can find things because they have so much that is unusual and unique. They have a great store, and the adorable Ody is their little store manager.”
Conner’s Corner Collectibles continues to expand its already vast inventory.
“We have so much stuff in the shop because when people ask for something, we try to find it for them,” Vickie said.
Vickie and Rick carry natural health goat milk soaps, socks, jewelry, clothes, T-shirts for the whole family from babies to adults, puzzles, comic books, children’s books and gift items.
The Conners’ charming and affectionate canine continues his reign as the celebrated Ody the Shop dog.
His full name is Odysseus after the mythical Greek king who was the hero of Homer’s epic “The Odyssey.” The pup goes by the shortened form, Ody.
“As odytheshopdog, he has his own Instagram page,” Vickie said.
He also has his own coloring page, which invites children to “Color Ody and draw things around him that make him happy.”
Leslie Todd of Greenville praises Conner’s Corner Collectibles.
“I’ve been to their shop many times, and Vickie and Rick are always so friendly,” Todd said. “I love the mix of new products and vintage/antique items. It’s a good place to pick up a gift for someone since their selection is different from other stores. Plus, they have the cutest shop dog, Ody.”
