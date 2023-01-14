Caleb Shreve, the former supervisor of Central Services for the city of Greenville, has been named the city’s new Main Street manager, City Manager Summer Spurlock announced this week.
He will take the place of former manager Doyle Dick, who retired earlier this year.
Shreve is originally from Hunt County and grew up mainly in Lone Oak. His career has taken him through multiple industries, including management, worship ministry, heavy equipment operation, logistics, and the restaurant industry.
As supervisor of Central Services, Shreve helped to implement a number of improvements in the day-to-day processes of internal building maintenance and janitorial services.
In 2021, Shreve was named City-Wide Employee of the Year for the City of Greenville, the city said in a news release.
“Every major life event I’ve ever had has happened in Greenville. I owe so much to this community for the life my family and I have built here. I can’t wait to work alongside the wonderful people that make downtown a beautiful place to be. I want to share what makes us special with the world and I’m so grateful to call Greenville home,” Shreve said.
His philosophy for work, home and all walks of life is treat others how you want to be treated. He firmly believes that the city of Greenville has a great many things to offer its citizens and those in the surrounding communities.
His love of Greenville and passion for seeing the city thrive were the biggest draws to this position, according to the news release.
Greenville’s Main Street manager has played a key role in coordinating downtown activities, festivals, and the Farmers Market.
The manager has also has coordinated with events at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium and is involved in designating city hotel-motel taxes. The manager also is involved with the Main Street Advisory Board.
Shreve enjoys sports, drone aviation, playing guitar, singing, playing video games with his children and watching his TCU Horned Frogs play college football and basketball. His wife Alaina is a full-time nanny, and they have three children, according to the city.
He is a member of Redeemer Rockwall Church where he serves on the worship team and recently participated in a global outreach in South Asia.
He is also a member of Greenville Kiwanis.
