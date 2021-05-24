On a recent Friday afternoon, florist Luanne Dickens was busy with the deluge of orders for Greenville High School’s prom along with orders for several funerals. At her long-established Greenville Floral and Gifts, Dickens and her crew created corsages and floral arrangements.
But Dickens is more than a floral designer; she’s an entrepreneur who believes in Greenville’s potential.
Even with the economy reeling from the effects of the pandemic, Dickens opened two new downtown businesses during 2020. By establishing two fresh enterprises, she followed her dream of making Greenville’s downtown thrive.
“I want to build downtown,” Dickens said. “We have a great future. There’s no reason that downtown Greenville can’t be like McKinney and Sulphur Springs.”
Thirty-seven years ago, Dickens opened her flower shop on Wesley Street. When she decided to expand, she chose downtown Greenville.
“Before I came to Greenville, I worked part time at a flower shop and part time at a clothing shop,” she said. “I always wanted to have a flower shop and clothing store together. When the building at Johnson and Lee became available six years ago, I thought, ‘Oh, it’s big enough. I can do both.’ So I had flowers and a women’s clothing boutique at my downtown shop.
“Then, all of a sudden, the realtor walked in with 10 people. To my surprise, he said that the building had been sold. An investor from Dallas would be putting apartments upstairs and offices below.
“I couldn’t find another spot downtown that was large enough to have both floral and clothing. Since I had the main flower shop on Wesley, I decided to just do the boutique. I found a place at 2805 Lee St. and opened Greenville Boutique and Gifts. I really like the way the new place is set up. I added a lot of new lines and brands, and the response has been good.”
Last month, Dickens sponsored a style show featuring outfits from her boutique and gift shop.
“Because of COVID, I put a limit on how many could attend so that it wouldn’t be too crowded,” she said. “It was successful, and everyone was thrilled to get out and to see other people. I always try to do things like this for a nonprofit so the proceeds went to the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center. During the pandemic, many charities have not been receiving donations like they did in the past.”
During the waning months of 2020, Dickens found a way to bring Greenville’s beloved Mary of Puddin Hill back to its hometown.
“Mary of Puddin Hill had been gone for six years,” Dickens said. “They moved to Palestine, but I continued to buy their chocolates and their chocolate covered strawberries. I sell them on my website with flowers, and also I would sell some fruitcakes at Christmas. The flower shop on Wesley was not big enough to have the full line of Puddin Hill products like I wanted because my flowers and gifts took up most of the room.
“Then I went down and visited Puddin Hill in Palestine. I told them that I’m trying to build downtown and that Mary of Puddin Hill is something that everybody has missed. It originated in Greenville, and now Greenville needs it back.
“They thought about it, called me and said they would let me use the name to open up a store. But I only had two weeks! Despite many difficulties, we opened Luanne’s Mary of Puddin Hill on the square in downtown Greenville in time for the two biggest holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Just like the original, this is a country store where folks can get Texas souvenirs along with their fruitcake or chocolates.”
During February’s historic winter storm, Dickens had to improvise.
“My two downtown stores were shut down for a week,” she said. “But we still managed to keep Greenville Floral running. Two designers and I stayed at a nearby hotel so that we could take care of the Valentine’s Day flower orders.
“For Mother’s Day, we were short-handed at the flower shop so my sister and brother came from Colorado to help us. My daughter works full time at her church, but she also came and helped for two days.
“Lately, it’s been a number of hardships, but I’ve got a good crew, a wonderful husband and a supportive family.”
Dickens is the mother of 3, grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 7.
Besides her involvement in various businesses, Dickens has spent decades as a Greenville community volunteer.
“I’ve been a member of Altrusa for 25 years,” she said. “For 12 years, I was in charge of the Altrusa Christmas Tour of Homes. At Altrusa, our main focus is on literacy and education. I am also a member of the FISH Ministry board.
“Janeen Cunningham, Bob Landon and I began the event called the Downtown Stroll. As long as the flower shop downtown was open, I did the Festival of Trees at Christmas each year, and I’m trying to find a way to do it again.”
