The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is reporting it is making a sweep of alleged illegal gambling establishments in the county.
Sheriff Randy Meeks announced Friday morning that his office conducted several investigations at multiple locations during December after receiving tips of illegal gambling within the county.
Meeks said the Hunt County Special Crimes Unit went to the Texaco gas station next to the Huddle House on Dec. 1 on Interstate 30 and arrested Charan Maddipa for Gambling Promotion, a class A misdemeanor.
On the same day, the unit went to the County Quick Mart on Highway 380 where Samir Panjwani was also arrested for Gambling Promotion. At both locations, the gambling machines were confiscated.
On Dec. 17, investigations were conducted at Reames Market on Highway 34 south of Greenville where Sarrina Khadgi and Pradeep Dangol were arrested for Keeping a Gambling Place, a class A misdemeanor. Operations were then conducted at Circle B on Highway 224 just east of Greenville. Prem Devandla and Kimberly Dudley were arrested for Gambling Promotion. The gambling machines at both locations were seized and processed for evidence.
“Let this be a warning to any businesses in Hunt County that have these gambling devices in your stores, we are coming for you,” Meeks said. “I would advise you to shut these operations down and get rid of these machines. If not, you will be arrested, the machines will be taken into custody and your business will be shut down. When I first took office in 2009, Hunt County was full of these types of operations and we shut them down then and as I leave office we are going to shut them down again. You have been warned.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.