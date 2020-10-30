A Quinlan man was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, among other offenses.
Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks reported that deputies executed a search warrant early Wednesday at a residence in the 8800 block of Crestview Estates Road in Quinlan, during which 44 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cash, ammunition and a firearm was recovered. A trailer reported stolen out of Greenville was also recovered.
William Glenn Caulk, 58, of Quinlan was arrested and placed in the Hunt County Detention Center and received his magistrate’s warnings from Justice of the Peace Sheila Linden.
Caulk was being held in lieu of a total of $95,000 bond Friday on one count each of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group, of between 4 and 200 grams and felon in possession of a firearm, and a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle from the Terrell Police Department.
“I want to thank the Point Police Department, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and Constable Terry Jones for assisting us during this investigation and search warrant,” Meeks said.
Caulk has filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking the appointment of a defense attorney. A hearing concerning the writ has not been scheduled as of press time Friday.
