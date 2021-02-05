The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is reporting on a drug raid conducted in Quinlan earlier this week, which resulted in the arrests of three people on multiple charges.
On Monday, Feb. 1, the office served a search warrant in the 9800 block of Private Road 3806 in Quinlan. During the search of the residence, investigators recovered marihuana, methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, firearms and U.S. currency. As a result of the raid, three individuals were taken into custody at the residence and booked into the Hunt County Jail.
Carl Alfred Duncan of Quinlan was booked on two charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 of more than four grams but less than 200 grams and one charge of tamper/fabricate with physical evidence. Bonds for Duncan were set at a total of $450,000.
Stephen Robert Chaney of Quinlan was booked on one charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, of between one and four grams. Bond was set at $40,000.00.
Garrett Blake Jones of Quinlan was booked on one count each of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 of more than four grams but less than 200 grams, unlawful possession firearm by felon, and money laundering of more than $2,500 and less than $200,000. Bonds for Jones were set at a total of $ 240,000. Jones was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty Group 1 of more than four grams but less than 200 grams and unlawful possession firearm by Felon, which there was no bond set.
All three suspects remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center as of Thursday morning. It was not immediately known whether any of the individuals had defense attorneys, or if they would be filing writs of habeas corpus through the Hunt County District Courts, seeking the appointment of defense counsels.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office indicated that it would like to thank the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, the Point Police Department, and Hunt County Constable Office Pct. 4 for their assistance in the investigation and the service execution of the search warrant.
