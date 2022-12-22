Greenville and Hunt County will likely miss another White Christmas this year, but there is no doubt the next few days will be extremely cold.
And, there is at least a chance some of the white stuff may fall in the area today as a powerful arctic blast arrives.
Meanwhile, ERCOT is assuring Texans that there will be ample electrical power.
“As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable,” ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said in a statement. “We will keep the public informed as weather conditions change.”
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a chance of sprinkles and/or flurries until noon, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature falling to around 19 by 5 p.m. The worst part will be the wind, with wind chill values between 1 and 11 degrees. The winds will shift to north northwest 20 to 30 mph in the morning and could gust as high as 45 mph.
It will be mostly clear tonight, with a low around 7 and wind chill values between -4 and -13 degrees with a north northwest wind gusting as high as 35 mph.
It will be mostly sunny and cold Friday with a high near 23 and north northwest wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
The winds will finally die down by Friday night, as it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Saturday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 31 and a low around 18 on Christmas Eve night.
Christmas Day is forecast to be sunny, with a high near 43 and a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
There will be at least two locations in Hunt County where people can get warm if they are caught in the cold.
Barbara Horan, owner of the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street in downtown Greenville plans to stay open continuously during the snap.
“I am calling it a movie marathon for everyone who is cold and or hungry, or just wants to watch free movies on the big screen,” Horan said. “After 7 a.m. I won’t lock the doors until it is warm, I maybe open until Saturday. I am not sure which movies but continuous all day and night. Even people with heat at home can come party with me.”
Also, the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church in Wolfe City, 103 S Preston Street, has been designated as a cold shelter. Additional information is available at 903-496-2560.
The cold front will be arriving right about the time people are driving into and out of the region, traveling to their Christmas destinations. TxDOT is offering up-to-date road conditions at www.drivetexas.org. The Texas Division of Emergency Management has updates on the weather on its website at www.tdem.texas.gov
A White Christmas has occurred locally in years past.
A sudden snowstorm developed on Christmas Day 2012. Powerful thunderstorms rolled into the region shortly before dawn on December 25, bringing thunder and heavy rain before the precipitation rapidly changed over to snow that afternoon.
Heavy blowing snow fell well into the evening. The National Weather Service reported Greenville officially received four inches of snow on Christmas, although reports from weather spotters varied widely.
Quinlan was reported to have received about two and one-half inches, with Commerce receiving three and one-half inches of snow. The highest totals came from reports to the north and west of Hunt County, with areas of Fannin County recording up to six inches of snow from the storm.
Greenville and most of Hunt County received up to two inches of snow from a storm which blew in on Christmas Eve 2009.
A powerful arctic front blew into Greenville on the morning of Dec. 22, 2004, bringing a combination of ice and snow and plunging temperatures into the low teens by Christmas Eve, with near zero wind chills. There were still some patches of snow in spots on Christmas Day.
A light dusting of snow fell on some parts of the area on Dec. 22-23 1990, and a trace of snow was reported in North Texas on Dec. 23, 1983.
The great Christmas Day ice storm of 2000 was actually two ice storms back to back during the last week of the year. Several inches of ice fell across the region, leaving some cities without power for days.
