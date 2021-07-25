A Royse City man intends to make a run for United States Congress in 2022.
Hunt County Democratic Party vice chairman Doc Shelby intends to formally announce his campaign on July 30 in Greenville. Shelby will seek the party’s nomination in the Texas 4th Congressional district which includes all of Hunt and Rockwall counties, along with a portion of Collin County, all of Rockwall County and much of North Texas eastward along the I-30 corridor counties to Texarkana.
The public is invited to attend the announcement, scheduled for noon July 30 at 3900 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville. Greenville City Councilman Kenneth Freeman will introduce Shelby.
A campaign kick-off reception co-hosted by Friendlee and Emily Cozine is scheduled for that evening at the Landmark on Lee Street, 2920 Lee Street in downtown Greenville.
Candidates who intend to file their campaigns for the March 1, 2022 political party primaries must do so by December 13, 2021, although the Texas Secretary of State’s Elections Division notes the deadline may change based on anticipated action by the Texas Legislature.
The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release statistics which will help determine how Hunt and Rockwall counties and other governmental agencies set the lines for redistricting by August 6.
The redistricting will be required to be completed before the end of the year, to provide for candidates to file for the 2022 elections.
Candidates seeking an office in a particular county will file with their respective county Democratic or Republican Party offices. Candidates whose jurisdiction covers multiple counties file with the state party offices.
The 4th Congressional District is currently represented by U.S. Representative Pat Fallon (R-Prosper).
