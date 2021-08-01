Doc Shelby said there was a reason why he chose a spot in Greenville across from the Hunt Regional Medical Center hospital Friday afternoon to announce his official run for United States Congress in 2022.
Shelby, of Royse City, said rural hospitals are not receiving their fair share of federal funding from Medicare and Medicaid to provide the services they provide.
“This hospital here is just one of them,” he said.
Shelby had been serving as the Hunt County Democratic Party vice chairman and intends to seek the party’s nomination in the Texas 4th Congressional district which includes all of Hunt and Rockwall counties, along with a portion of Collin County, all of Rockwall County and much of North Texas eastward along the I-30 corridor counties to Texarkana.
Shelby said one of the reasons he decided to run is because he believes few people in the district know who their current representative is.
“They are not listening to what we have to say,” Shelby said. “We can provide the 4th Congressional District a service, something they haven’t received in the past.”
Greenville City Councilman Kenneth Freeman introduced Shelby, noting they met back when Freeman was on the Greenville Independent School District board when Shelby was employed by the district.
A campaign kick-off reception co-hosted by Friendlee and Emily Cozine was scheduled Friday evening,
Candidates who intend to file their campaigns for the March 1, 2022 political party primaries must do so by December 13, 2021, although the Texas Secretary of State’s Elections Division notes the deadline may change based on anticipated action by the Texas Legislature.
The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release statistics which will help determine how Hunt and Rockwall counties and other governmental agencies set the lines for redistricting by August 16.
The redistricting will be required to be completed before the end of the year, to provide for candidates to file for the 2022 elections.
Candidates seeking an office in a particular county will file with their respective county Democratic or Republican Party offices. Candidates whose jurisdiction covers multiple counties file with the state party offices.
The 4th Congressional District is currently represented by U.S. Representative Pat Fallon (R-Prosper).
