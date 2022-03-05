Three young people died. Several were gravely injured. The life of a young woman whose future abounded with promise was irreparably altered, her dreams smashed to pieces.
DrugFree Greenville presented its three-day DUI education event, “Shattered Dreams” this past week.
Taking place once every four years, Shattered Dreams is a dramatization involving Greenville High School and Greenville Christian School students designed to illustrate the potential costs of driving under the influence. Each time, it begins with a simulated crash scene in which a student’s in-character decision to drink and drive claims the lives of fellow students. Next, students witness a mock memorial service, and then the offending student is put on trial.
This year’s enactment began Monday, when students poured into the T.A. Cotton Ford Stadium parking lot and saw a grizzly scene in which a car had apparently struck multiple people before finally slamming against a light pole. As they looked upon the staged wreck, they saw scattered bodies, a severed leg, and a person face down on the hood of the car with intestines (sausages covered in theatrical blood) hanging out.
As the crash scene unfolded, Greenville and Hunt County first-responders, and eventually a hearse from Coker-Mathews Funeral Home, arrived on the scene.
At the mock memorial service Tuesday, the individuals who “died” in the crash were acknowledged as Cheyenne Brock, Brylon Hill and Savannah Middleton.
At the service, which was held in the Greenville High School gymnasium, Authentic Life Fellowship Pastor Jimmy Vaughn told the students his own story of how drinking and driving impacted his life.
In Vaughn’s case it was his mother. At age 11, he was riding inside the vehicle she was driving while intoxicated. It crashed head-on, taking her life. Vaughn recalled hearing her last gasps.
“And just like that I was an orphan,” he said.
Vaughn was seriously injured and spent six weeks in a hospital, and then had to learn walk again. He admitted being bitter and angry at God while growing up.
“It was her choice, one drink at a time,” Vaughn said of his mother’s decision to drive while inebriated. “I wasn’t emotionally smart enough to learn from my mother’s choices.”
Vaughn said it was his grandmother who convinced him that God had a purpose for his life.
“God saved me so I could be here with you today,” Vaughn told the students, adding that his story hopefully delivered a lesson for those in attendance.
“One choice, one time can mean everything,” Vaughn said in urging the students to make the right decisions. “In this room we have endless potential. In one choice, you can give it all away.”
At the mock trial at the 196th District Court on Wednesday, the student playing the role of the impaired driver was identified as Stella Duke. At the trial, she faced prosecution on three counts of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.
Duke, shackled and clad in a Hunt County Jail inmate uniform, was escorted into the courtroom and seated at the defendant’s table alongside her attorney, D. Keith Willeford. District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. read the charges.
The trial, which typically would take several days, was compressed into about 90 minutes but still included multiple prosecution witnesses, including officers with the Greenville Police Department and Dr. Howard Kweller, who testified that Duke was intoxicated and impaired due to alcohol, THC and Xanax when she caused the accident.
In presenting the prosecution’s closing arguments, Walker acknowledged that the defendant was young, but she made an adult decision that resulted in the deaths of three people and caused serious injuries to two others.
“On this particular day, this defendant made a choice,” Walker said. “They (the victims) did not make a choice. This was not a choice for them.”
In his closing, Willeford stressed that the prosecution’s witnesses failed to make their case in showing the defendant was actually intoxicated.
“There is no evidence,” Willeford said. “There is no sufficient evidence.”
Still, jurors took only a few moments before returning with guilty verdicts on all counts and choosing the maximum sentences of 20 years in prison on each of the intoxication manslaughter cases and 10 years on each of the intoxication assault counts.
Judge Andrew Bench then stacked the sentences.
“Because of the decision that you have made,” Bench said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.