In an effort to provide warm coats to Greenville ISD students in need, the district’s Pride Center and Hunt County Democrats are working together in the sixth annual “Share the Warmth Coat Drive.”
The drive is collecting new and gently used coats and jackets to distribute to GISD students of all ages who are experiencing hardship.
“This is absolutely one of our favorite service projects because we believe in helping local families get through tough times,” said Hunt County Democratic Party Chair Larry P. Davis. “We try to break our record each year. Our members have set a goal this year to collect at least 100 coats.”
Whitney Threatt of GISD’s Pride Center, who’s been coordinating the drive, says she’ll be appreciative of any help she can get, because coats don’t only keep kids warm but can also help with their academic success.
“Most people don’t realize how many families in our communities are hurting, especially these past few years,” Threatt said. “We know that students from families facing financial and other hardships receive lower test scores in school. I aim to meet the students’ basic needs at home so they are able to focus in school.”
Threatt began the drive five years ago when Dr. Norman Hall let her set up a drop off box at his office in Greenville. It wasn’t long until Davis saw the box and volunteered his organization to help collect coats.
The drive has continued to grow since then, with multiple drop-off boxes located at businesses across Greenville.
The drive, which ends Dec. 5, seeks new or gently used coats and other items to help students stay warm, including toboggan hats, earmuffs, scarves, gloves and footwear.
Current drop-off box locations for the drive are:
• Greenville ISD PRIDE Center, 3923 Henry Street
• Dr. Norman Hall, 5402 Wesley Street, Suite D
• Alliance Bank, 6609 Wesley Street
• Texan Theater lobby, 2712 Lee Street
• Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd.
Additionally, Threatt says she will accept other items that can help Greenville ISD families this season, including gift and gas cards, sheets and blankets, toys, games or even craft supplies for family activity nights.
“There are so many things that we may take for granted, yet mean so much to families in need,” Threatt said. “Community support is crucial to my ability to provide help to those who ask for it.
“Everything helps,” Threatt said.
Those who would like to help or volunteer to host a drop off box can contact Whitney Threatt at 903-494-8922 or threattw@greenvilleisd.com. To donate items toward the Hunt County Democrats’ goal, contact Larry P. Davis at 903-456-1091, huntcountydemocrats@gmail.com.
