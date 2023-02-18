Starting Monday, world-renowned shadow dance troupe Catapult Entertainment will make Greenville its temporary home as its members spend the next three weeks at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium (GMA) rehearsing for their upcoming tour.
Back in 2013, Catapult gained the attention of a wider audience when the troupe became a finalist on America’s Got Talent. Their act consists of dancers performing behind a screen to create striking effects with silhouettes as they move together to resemble animals, landforms, machines, and of course people in a variety of situations.
Barbara Horan, owner of the Texan Theater in Greenville, was instrumental in bringing the troupe here, GMA manager Micah McBay said.
Catapult Entertainment was founded by Adam Battelstein, who is originally from Houston, but currently resides in Kent, Connecticut. But the troupe is comprised of an international cast of world-class dancers.
Since their appearance on the eighth season of America’s Got Talent, the troupe has not only put on its own featured performances but has also hosted workshops for dance students, and members have lent their talents to several artistic and commercial projects.
The troupe’s past commercial clients have included: UPS, Girl Scouts of America, Abbot Pharmaceuticals, Bridgestone Tires, United Software, United Ability, Ravets Industry, Merck Pharmaceuticals, and YMCA.
“The most important thing is that when Catapult goes to work for you, I go to work for you,” said Battelstein, who has traveled the world as a performer and director, soloed at Carnegie Hall, and performed at the 2007 Academy Awards. “I bring my experience, my sense of imagination and humor to your project. and if that isn’t enough, I bring my peers along with all of their experience and skills.
“Catapult‘s dancers are some of the best in the world; literally stars of the stage and screen,” Battelstein added. “Even though you may not have heard of them, they currently dance on Broadway, at the Met, on stages, and at film festivals around the world.”
After three weeks of rehearsals in Greenville, Catapult will hold its premiere performance of this tour’s show at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the GMA. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://bit.ly/3k00t8F.
