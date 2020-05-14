A local man has pleaded not guilty to multiple indictments of sexually assaulting a child.
Levi Flores is also facing charges in Ellis County
Levi Keith Flores, also known as Levi Kevin Flores, according to records from the Hunt County Detention Center, was indicted in April by the Hunt County grand jury on four separate counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Flores entered the plea during an arraignment hearing conducted via Zoom conferencing Monday in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and scheduled an interim hearing for June 19.
The indictments allege Flores assaulted a child on four occasions between Nov. 1 and Nov. 29, 2019.
Flores is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $400,000 bond on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child filed by the Greenville Police Department and $300,000 bond on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child from the Waxahachie Police Department.
Flores, 31, of Greenville, was taken into custody on the morning of Jan. 10 by the Greenville Police Department.
Each of the aggravated sexual assault indictments are first-degree felonies and are punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
