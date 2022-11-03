Multiple major events planned for Hunt County this weekend are still scheduled, but organizers will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast.
The Hunt County Veterans Day Parade, a fly-in, the Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest, and Frontier Day at the Audie Murphy Cotton Museum were all set to proceed as previously announced, according to organizers.
Meanwhile a memorial event for Jonathan Price has moved its location in Wolfe City but will begin as scheduled.
Potentially severe weather that may move across North Texas ahead of a cold front is predicted to be over before any of the events are expected to begin.
As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service forecast was calling for a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Friday.
Some storms possibly will produce heavy rainfall. The high temperature is forecast to be near 78. South winds are forecast at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
There is another 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms up until 1 a.m. Saturday morning with a low around 48.
The National Weather Service was predicting that developing thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes.
Saturday’s forecast was calling for sunny skies with a high near 66 and a west northwest wind that could gust as high as 20 mph.
• The Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary of Hunt County Veterans Day Parade is scheduled starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Greenville with Nathan Chandler, Korean War and Disabled American Veteran serving as grand Marshall. Additional information is available by contacting John Turner at 903-217-7127.
• Majors Field, the City of Greenville municipal airport, is hosting a fly-in event celebrating eight decades of aviation.
The fly-in is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and is scheduled to include antique warbird aircraft and multiple smaller aircraft on display. Additional information on the fly-in is available by calling Ty Helton, Majors Field general aviation manager, at 903-457-3168.
- The Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum is hosting the annual Frontier Fun Day event between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 per child, ages 4-15, with one adult free for each paid child. After that, it will be $5 per adult. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Those wanting additional information can call the museum at 903-450-4502.
As of noon Wednesday, all of Saturday’s activities connected with the eighth annual Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest were still scheduled for downtown Greenville. A free shuttle bus runs all day between the Farmers Market, 2205 Lee Street, and the Texan Theater downtown. In the event of rain, activities will shift to the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
A memorial event scheduled Saturday for the late Jonathan Price of Wolfe City has been moved due to the threat of rain. The event, which had been scheduled for the concession area of Wolfe City High School, is now planned at the Wolfe City City Park and is still set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. Information is available on the event’s Facebook page or by calling 559-444-3677 or by email at praylisa@yahoo.com
