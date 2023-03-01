After multiple brushes with severe weather already this week, Hunt County is expected to be in the path of potentially severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.
Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible with the storm system, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.
Powerful thunderstorms crossed North Texas between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, bringing wind gusts of up to 80 mph in some locations. Majors Field, the Greenville’s municipal airport, recorded gusts of about 45 mph on multiple occasions just before midnight Sunday.
Another weather threat occurred as the rush hour was beginning Wednesday morning. Severe thunderstorms bringing high winds and quarter-size hail erupted above Hunt, Rockwall, Dallas and Kaufman counties. The most powerful of the storms moved quickly to the south and dissipated as quickly as they formed, with little damage reported. Another round of strong to severe storms was added to the forecast for Wednesday evening and night.
Hunt County and the surrounding area had been placed under a heightened threat level for severe weather Thursday, as a strong cold front was predicted to cross the region.
Showers and thunderstorms were expected, primarily between noon and midnight, with a high near 74 and a low around 44. Winds could guest as high as 45 mph.
A weather outlook from the National Weather Service indicated that with “all modes of severe weather are possible for much of North and Central Texas” during the day. The greatest threat would occur along and east of the I-35 corridor.
Weather watches and warnings for Greenville and Hunt County are posted and updated at the top of the Herald-Banner website at www.heraldbanner.com
Should a potential tornado strike in the Greenville area, local residents likely will not hear a siren, as the city no longer relies on the devices. Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville website at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/CodeRED
Local residents who do not have Internet access but who want to sign up for CodeRED, may call the city manager’s office at 903 457-3116 or visit the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library for assistance.
Once the severe weather has left the area, conditions are expected to be cooler Friday, which is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 60, although winds could still gust out of the west/northwest as high as 45 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.