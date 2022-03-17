Hunt and Rockwall counties and the rest of North Texas received the first dose of the spring thunderstorm season Monday evening, with reports of significant hail and a damaging tornado in Fannin County.
There is a potential for additional severe thunderstorms tonight, even as Hunt County faces increased risks for grass and wild fires as it continues under an extreme drought.
On Monday, a line of severe thunderstorms crossed into the region shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, with Rockwall County and portions of Hunt, Collin and Dallas counties placed under severe thunderstorm warnings around 90 minutes later with reports of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
The hail was so heavy that it appeared more like a snowfall at one point. Julie Bowen of Greenville was in Rockwall at the time and said she was alarmed, even as she shared photos of the storm.
“It was crazy scary! It didn’t seem it would ever stop,” Bowen said. “Sad part is my daughter was just sitting there I was the one panicked.”
The storm also caused widespread power outages in the area.
A tornado warning was issued for southern Fannin County just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, as a storm with a tornado and half-dollar size hail was located near Leonard. Significant damage was reported. The National Weather Service reported that the tornado was rated EF-1 with 90 to 95 mph winds.
Fortunately there were no reports of any injuries or deaths as a result of the storm.
The National Weather Service forecast for today was calling for a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m., and some of the storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the primary threat.
Friday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 64 and a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Even with the precipitation associated with this week’s storms, Hunt County is still expected to be under drought conditions and at risk of rapidly spreading fires.
The United States Drought Monitor included all of Hunt County, along with many nearby counties, under an extreme drought as of March 10. The report was based on readings as of March 8. An updated report is expected to be released today.
Even if there is a significant change in the drought measurement, the Texas A&M Forest Service has listed about half of Hunt County under a “very high” threat of fire both today and Friday with the remainder of the county under a “high” fire level.
Hunt County is not currently listed under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution before conducting any controlled burns, or to consider waiting until conditions improve.
