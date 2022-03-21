The first work week of spring began windy and wet for Greenville and Hunt County, with the potential for severe weather and flooding in the area.
The National Weather Service placed Greenville under a flood warning for the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River due to the heavy rains expected with a storm system which was moving into the region Monday.
While the expected heavy rains will help alleviate the extreme drought in Hunt County, it is likely only to be a brief respite, with dryer weather returning for the rest of the week.
As of noon Monday, the National Weather Service forecast was calling for
showers and thunderstorms forming throughout the day and into early Tuesday morning, with some of the storms potentially severe overnight, with large hail, high winds and a few damaging tornadoes possible.
There was another chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for today, with a high near 64. and a southwest wind which could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
The flood warning had been posted between 6:24 a.m. today and 10:13 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorists are urged to not drive vehicles through flooded areas.
