Residents in Hunt County were among those waking up to a severe thunderstorm on St. Patrick’s Day.
Powerful wind gusts in many locations caused minor damage and resulted in multiple power outages early Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service placed Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman, western Van Zandt and southern Collin counties under a severe thunderstorm warning shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, warning of the potential for up to 70 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail which had reported with thunderstorm cells in counties to the west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex earlier.
A second severe thunderstorm warning was issued about an hour later for eastern Hunt County, along with Van Zandt, Hopkins, Rains and Delta counties, warning of the potential for up to 60 mph hour wind gusts.
While the winds were not that powerful, they did pack a wallop.
Crews with GEUS were busy during the morning, attending to scattered power outages.
A damage report presented to the National Weather Service revealed two-inch diameter tree branches and aluminum panels were blown into trees about five miles west of Celeste shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service reported a maximum wind gust of 44 mph in Greenville at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday.
Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Aiport, recorded wind gusts of 38 mph at 6:15 and 6:35 a.m., while receiving six-tenths of an inch of rain.
A Wind Advisory was scheduled to be in effect across North Texas through Wednesday evening due to strong westerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible in the afternoon.
The winds are scheduled to remain gusty out of the northwest today, with a high near 60.
