Seven candidates are still running for this November’s special election for the open District 2 spot on the Texas House of Representatives, which was left vacant after Bryan Slaton’s expulsion in May after the House Investigative Committee determined that he had engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old aide.
The candidates for the seat (which represents Hunt, Van Zandt and Hopkins counties) include six Republicans; Brent Money, Jill Dutton, Heath Hyde, Doug Roszhart, Krista Schild and Kenneth Barker; and one Democrat, Kristen Washington.
According to the Texas Ethics Commission, both Money and Dutton have (as of July 17) raised far more in total campaign contributions than the rest of the candidates – with Money, of Greenville, reporting $105,336.83 (with $95,395.86 cash on hand) and Dutton, of Ben Wheeler, reporting $85,880 (with $107,900.24 cash on hand).
Meanwhile, Hyde, of Sulphur Springs, has reported raising a total of $15,200 (with $15,200 cash on hand); Kristen Washington, of Greenville, has reported raising a total of $5,938 (with $5,288 cash on hand); Roszhart, of Greenville, has reported a total of $5,695 (with $25,166.95 cash on hand); Schild, or Royse City, has reported a total of $3,502 (with $535.70 cash on hand); and Barker, of Sulphur Springs, had not reported any campaign contributions as of July 17.
Many of the candidates for the vacant District 2 spot on the Texas House have campaign websites where more can be learned about their specific platforms and stances on issues. The information can be found at the following urls:
Brent Money: www.brentmoney.com
Jill Dutton: www.duttonfortexas.com
Heath Hide: (press release) https://tinyurl.com/bdxtvzvd
Doug Roszhart: www.dougroszhart.com
Krista Schild: www.electkristaschild.com
Kristen Washington: www.kristenwashington.com
