There will be an assortment of free lunches available Friday for first responders in Greenville and Hunt County.
On the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Greenville Independent School District and Angels Care Home Health in Greenville are both offering appreciation luncheons to thank those individuals who have been on the front line in dealing with emergencies on a daily basis.
• The Greenville ISD Backs The Red, White & Blue lunches are being provided for all first responders starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at both Greenville Middle School, 3611 Texas Street and at the Travis Elementary/Sixth Grade Center, 3201 Stanford Street. The events are being offered to Fire/Rescue, Emergency Medical and Law Enforcement personnel. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to wadea@greenvilleisd.com
• Angels Care Home Health is hosting the Celebrate Our Heroes lunch for first responders, healthcare workers and veterans, starting at 11 a.m. Friday at the company’s office, 4801 Wesley Street in Greenville. Additional information is available by calling 903-454-6001.
