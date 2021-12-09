Funeral services

Funeral services for Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston will take place today at noon at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.

Houston, a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department, was shot and killed Friday while responding to a disturbance outside an Albertson’s in Mesquite. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

A man identified by police as Jamie Jaramillo, 37, of Balch Springs will face a charge of capital murder as well as other charges, according to police.

