Funeral services for Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston will take place today at noon at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.
Houston, a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department, was shot and killed Friday while responding to a disturbance outside an Albertson’s in Mesquite. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
A man identified by police as Jamie Jaramillo, 37, of Balch Springs will face a charge of capital murder as well as other charges, according to police.
