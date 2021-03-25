ROYSE CITY — Services have been scheduled for a local woman who was reportedly the victim of a domestic violence incident in Wylie.
Cassondra Gale Riddle, 30, of Royse City died March 17. Published reports say the Texas Rangers are investigating after a Wylie police officer fatally shot Shawn Myers, 36, of Royse City, Riddle’s husband.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. that day a Ford pickup truck crashed into a wall of a CVS in Wylie. A police officer already in the store’s parking lot for an unrelated traffic stop responded and found Riddle lying on the ground with “serious bodily injury,” according to a police statement. Myers was lying nearby with a rifle, police said.
The officer was reported to have shot Myers, who was suspected of harming the woman. Both Riddle and Myers died at the scene.
Riddle’s death was being investigated as a murder.
Riddle’s obituary stated she was known mainly as “Cassie,” was a consummate athlete, an award-winning long distance runner, pole vaulter, and cheerleader. Riddle was a talented artist and musician who enjoyed arts and crafts and teaching others about physical fitness, becoming a yoga instructor and track coach.
She started her own business, Royse City Dance Academy in 2016. Riddle was a student at Texas A&M- Commerce studying to become a livestock veterinarian. and was scheduled to graduate this spring. The university has agreed to award Cassie a posthumous bachelor of science degree.
An online fundraiser was established to help pay for Riddle’s funeral expenses. Donations are being accepted through https://www.facebook.com/donate/3551936301578309/10225496479178817/
The funeral service will be Friday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at Mena First Assembly of God in Mena, Arkansas with Pastor Ron Tilley officiating. Interment to follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Mena, Arkansas under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.
