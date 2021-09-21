Services are scheduled this week for area businessman and veteran Joe Winniford.
Winniford was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Cumby, graduated from Cumby High School, and served in the United States Navy.
After his service, he attended East Texas State University (now Texas A&M–Commerce) and obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He later graduated from the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at SMU. His alma mater remained a passion of his as he later served as an Ambassador for A&M-Commerce.
In 1963 Winnford married Mary Helen Russell and moved to Greenville, where he started working as a bookkeeper with Citizens National Bank, eventually working his way up to President and CEO of the bank, serving 57 years as a banker, with the final 18 years of his career with American National Bank of Texas as a Business Development Officer.
Winniford was recognized in August 2021 by the Texas Bankers Foundation for service and dedication to the Texas banking industry..
Winniford served as past chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee of Highland Terrace Baptist Church and past president of the Greenville Lions Club and was involved with multiple charities and service organizations in Hunt County and the surrounding area.
“What a great man and mentor, recalled Joy Marie Kirby. “He was always kind and supportive.”
So sorry to hear Joe passed,” said Karen Mashburn Lockhart. “Met him at one of my first Hunt County Alliance for Economic Development meetings.”
“He was a great man and he will be missed by so many,” said Ben Waxler.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept.22, 2021, at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home. Visitors 65 and older are asked to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. if preferred; and those under the age of 65 to arrive between 6 and 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Greenville, with Rev. Riley Hamilton and Dr. Chet Haney officiating. Interment will follow at Cumby Cemetery with military honors.
