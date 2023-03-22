Services have been scheduled for former Assistant Greenville Chief of Police William Cole, even as tributes are posted online for the veteran officer who also served as the interim chief of the department.
Cole, 64, died Sunday following a brief illness.
In announcing his death earlier this week, the Greenville Police Department said Cole’s loss is heartbreaking:
“He was a highly decorated officer who earned every bar and stripe he was given. He always made an effort to be involved in the community and make everyone in Greenville feel safe and taken care of. Badge No. 23, you will be dearly missed, and honored every day. We’ve got it from here, Chief.”
The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department likewise paid tribute:
“Sending prayers and positive thoughts to our brothers and sisters in blue for the loss of recently retired Assistant Chief Will Cole. Thank you for your service to the citizens of Greenville over the last 35 years. Fly high, brother.”
Visitation has been scheduled starting at 5 p.m. Friday at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home. The funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Family Fellowship Church, with interment scheduled at Etter Lake Cemetery.
Cole served 35 years with the Greenville Police Department, completing the Police Leadership Command College. He held a Master Peace Officer Certification and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Cole rose through the ranks and assumed the position of assistant chief of police in October 2019. He also served as acting chief of police upon the retirement of former Chief Scott Smith in February 2022.
Cole had applied to become permanent chief and was one of five finalists for the position; however, Chris Smith was eventually selected.
Cole’s special assignments included field training officer, tactical officer and tactical team commander. Among the nearly 25 commendations he received were the Police Commendation Medal, a Certificate of Civic Achievement as well as the Kiwanis Officer of the Year award.
Cole retired from the force in June 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.