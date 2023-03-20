Funeral services were pending Monday for former interim Greenville Police Chief Will Cole, who reportedly died over the weekend after a sudden illness.
Coker-Mathews Funeral Home in Greenville is handling the arrangements.
Cole was a longtime officer with the Greenville Police Department and had risen to the post of assistant chief of police.
He served as interim police chief upon the retirement of Chief Scott Smith in February 2022. Cole had applied to become permanent chief and was one of five finalists for the position; however, Chris Smith was eventually selected.
Cole stepped down from the assistant chief’s position prior to Chris Smith taking the post in June of last year.
