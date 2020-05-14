Sentencing has again been postponed in the case of a Travis County woman who pleaded guilty two years ago to a charge in connection with a 2016 double homicide of a mother and daughter near Commerce.
Trial for the suspect charged with capital murder is scheduled to begin in less than three weeks.
Mabel Jean Gonzales of Austin was indicted in June 2017 on one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair.
Gonzales pleaded guilty in April 2018 to a lesser charge of attempting to tamper with or fabricating evidence and 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench scheduled the punishment hearing for August of that year.
However, the trial of Tyrone Jamaal Williams has been repeatedly postponed and is currently scheduled for jury selection this summer.
During a hearing Monday, Bench ordered Gonzales’ case to be removed from the docket and set the next hearing for July 13.
The attempting to tamper charge carries a maximum punishment upon conviction of from two to 10 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
In a criminal complaint filed as part of court records, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office revealed Gonzales was Williams’ girlfriend.
Williams, 34, of San Marcos, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of capital murder in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51 at a residence just outside of Commerce.
Williams is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $1.18 million bond.
General voir dire in Williams’s trial is currently set for June 1, with individual jury questioning starting June 15 and the start of testimony beginning Aug. 8.
A 911 call came in at around 1:20 p.m. June 17, 2016, from Vicki Gonzales, who was screaming for help and calling out Williams’ name. The call came from a home in the 7300 block of State Highway 50.
The Commerce Police Department was the first agency on the scene and found the women had been slain. Williams’ vehicle was found about three miles away from the home.
A search began for Williams with the assistance of the Commerce Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 search team.
At about 11 p.m. June 17, 2016, the Commerce Police Department received a call of a suspicious person in the 2700 block of State Highway 24/50, at the intersection of Live Oak Street.
When contacted by officers, Williams allegedly gave officers his brother’s name, but Williams’ identification was found in his possession.
Williams was taken into custody without incident.
Williams worked as a long haul trucker for a Fort Worth company.
The criminal complaint against Gonzales alleged that after she visited Williams in the jail, she drove to a location near the murder scene and removed items from the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.