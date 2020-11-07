Once the city of Greenville canvasses its election results for the senior property tax freeze on Tuesday, Nov. 17, residents who have already been approved for Greenville ISD’s senior property tax freeze will automatically receive the exemption for the city, without having to apply for it separately, Brent South of the Hunt County Appraisal District confirmed Friday.
However, those who have just turned 65, or those who are 65 or older but have not yet applied and been approved for the school district’s tax freeze, will be able to apply through the Hunt County Appraisal District office after the results have been canvased by the city.
In this past Tuesday’s elections, votes in favor of the freeze won with 84.93 percent of the vote out of 7,842 votes.
The senior tax freeze, or Proposition A as it was called on the Greenville ballot, is not a freeze on a senior’s property tax rate or the property’s appraised value, but a freeze on the tax dollar amount paid on the owner’s homestead (or the house in which they live) and not any rental or commercial properties they may own.
The freeze has been enthusiastically supported by many seniors in the community who are living on a fixed income such as Social Security benefits or pensions.
“For the last three years, the appraisal on my land more than doubled, so I was all for the tax freeze,” said Greenville resident Bill Moffet.
