Former Rockwall County Judge Keith Self is on his way to Congress after defeating Democrat Sandeep Srivastava in the race for the Texas District 3 seat in the U.S. House.
With 68% of precincts reporting, Self was defeating Srivastava 59.6% to 38.2%%. Self will represent Greenville and Hunt County in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Self took a unique route to his party’s nomination. In the GOP March primary, incumbent Van Taylor came within a whisker of winning the nomination with 49% of the vote, which forced a runoff. Taylor, however, soon abandoned his candidacy after admitting to an extra-marital affair, and Self became the party’s nominee.
It was shaping up to be a good night for Republicans in the House of Representatives. If the election night trend prevails, Fallon will be part of a House majority this term as Republicans were poised to take back control of the House. The GOP was leading in the battle for House late Tuesday night and was expected to achieve a majority.
The battle for the Senate was too close to call early this morning.
