Former Rockwall County Judge Keith Self is on his way to Congress after defeating Democrat Sandeep Srivastava in the race for the Texas District 3 seat in the U.S. House.
Self romped past Srivastava 113,987-74,100, or 60.58% to 36.87%.
District 3 serves Hunt County.
Self took a unique route to his party’s nomination. In the GOP March primary, incumbent Van Taylor came within a whisker of winning the nomination with 49% of the vote, which forced a runoff. Taylor, however, soon abandoned his candidacy after admitting to an extra-marital affair, and Self became the party’s nominee.
During his first term in Congress, Self likely will be with the majority as Republicans appeared to be in a good position to retake the House of Representatives.
