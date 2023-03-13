The Greenville City Council on Tuesday evening will conduct the second of three planned public hearings regarding a proposed franchise agreement with BlackJack Disposal, which looks to become the next solid waste collector for Greenville.
The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.
Last month, the council decided to negotiate a contract with BlackJack, which was selected over bidders Frontier Waste and current vendor Waste Connections.
Under the proposal submitted by BlackJack, trash will be collected twice per week at a cost of $22.05. Recyclables would be picked up once per week at a charge of $4.24, for a total of $26.29. The existing rate is $19.42 for twice per week trash pickup and $2.99 for pick up up recycling once a week.
A final hearing is expected to take place March 28, and at that time the council will consider final consideration of the contract. If BlackJack is selected, its new service contract will begin in October.
Also Tuesday, the council will be audience to the swearing in of three police officers who are being promoted to new positions. Sgt. Ken Drozeski is being promoted to lieutenant; Detective Jason Smith is being promoted to sergeant; and Detective Larry Henderson is being promoted to sergeant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.