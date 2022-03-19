The Greenville City Council is expected next week to launch the search for a new chief of the Greenville Police Department.
The Council is scheduled to discuss the police chief employment process during a work session agenda, starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 South Business Highway 69 in Greenville. The regular council session is set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The discussion of the police chief position will be under an executive session. Should the council take any action, it will do so during the regular agenda.
Scott Smith retired as Chief of the Greenville Police Department on Feb. 2. Smith was promoted to chief in late March 2019, having previously serving as the Assistant Chief of Police and Interim Chief upon the departure of former Chief Daniel Busken.
Assistant Chief William Cole is serving as Acting Chief during the interim.
The council is also scheduled during the executive session as part of Tuesday’s work session agenda to conduct the annual performance evaluations of the City Manager, City Attorney, City Secretary and City Judge.
