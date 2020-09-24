Lisa Chandler vanished 13 years ago near Wolfe City and Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said the investigation into her disappearance will remain open until an answer is found.
Meeks, who is retiring at the end of the year, said Thursday the next sheriff intends to continue the search, if necessary, once he takes office.
“I have spoken to Sheriff-elect Terry Jones and he has agreed to keep this case open,” Meeks said.” I have been in contact throughout the years with Lisa’s Mother, Marie Johnson.”
Johnson said she appreciated Meeks’ effort to find her daughter.
“I hate to hear that you are retiring, but I’m so glad you are going to stay in contact with the new sheriff,” Johnson said. “I’ve never met you, but when you tell me something, I believe you. Let him (Terry Jones) know that you have kept her name in the paper for me all these years.”
Chandler was believed to have left her home in the 5500 block of State Highway 34 on Sept. 23, 2007.
Johnson became worried about Chandler when she was not answering her phone, having spoken to her the previous day.
The family drove from Starks, Louisiana, to Chandler’s residence, but could not find her upon arriving.
Johnson indicated nothing in the residence appeared out of the ordinary. Chandler’s vehicle was in the driveway and her dog was running loose in the yard. Johnson then called the sheriff’s office.
Chandler was planning on moving home to Louisiana the following week.
Meeks said the investigation has included multiple searches on foot, with K-9 teams, mounted units and four-wheelers in and around the area Chandler resided, numerous interviews with people who knew her and widespread media coverage but yielded nothing of evidentiary value.
Anyone with information regarding Chandler is being asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-453-6800 or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.