This Saturday, Greenville’s W. Walworth Public Library will be the scene of an interactive homage to all things “geek” culture-related, for its fourth annual LitCon.
Since 2019 (with one year off due to COVID-19), the library has been organizing the event as a celebration of the science fiction, fantasy and superhero genres in pop culture. It’s also been a time for the library to highlight its collection of graphic novels (which can be thought of as long-form comic books) and young adult fiction.
As in years past, this Saturday’s LitCon will feature vendors, tabletop roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons, and special guests. So far, guests and vendors that have been announced for this LitCon include:
• Miracle Austin, a young adult supernatural fiction author who writes the “Doll” series of novels.
• Amanda Gish, a voice actress who has voiced animated characters that include Kinoko from “My Hero Academia,” Witch from “Goblin Slayer,” and Hop from "Dragon Ball Super."
• Troy Hughes, who is both a voice actor and a radio personality. For almost a decade, he’s been featured on 106.1 KISS-FM with Kidd Kraddick in the Morning. As a voice actor, he’s contributed voices for animated features that include “Attack on Titan,” “Fairy Tail,” “Fire Force, “My Hero Academia” and “Overlord.”
• Fred Keel, a comic book writer/artist and owner of Ocean Rising Comics. A graphic designer, animator and filmmaker, Keel delved into creating his own comic book while he was out of work during the pandemic. Hi first creation was the Queen Cobra series, which mixes Greek mythology and Judeo-Christian themes into the superhero genre.
• David Canzoneri, a children’s author who lives in Campbell and has written books that include “Brush Your Little Pearly Whites,” “So Did I,” and “Tick Tock Tickle Bug.” When he presents his books, he often does so through song, while accompanying himself on the guitar.
• Danielle N. McDonough, an author from Rockwall who has written a four-part series, “The Legacy Series,” which features young protagonists living in a dystopian society.
• Stephanie Fields, an author of a murder mystery/thriller titled “Willow’s Flame.”
• Rainbow Nerd, a child entrepreneur who makes and sells jewelry, accessories, and DIY (do it yourself) kits.
• Zaida Hite, a local artist and middle school student, who will be displaying and selling some of her artwork.
• Scarlette Simone, a vendor who makes wearable floral accessories that have a fantasy sort of aesthetic to them, as well as candles, art and other items.
• Kidferlife Collectibles, which is comprised of artwork and other original pieces made by artist Cary Vallery.
• Blue Asylum Designs, a maker of colorful tumblers and other items from resin, that will be available for sale.
• Galaxy Gear, a maker of colorful clothing and accessories, many of which have a Bohemian flair. The company is based out of Tyler.
Of course, like Comic-Con and other fandom gatherings, library staff encourage LitCon attendees to wear costumes depicting some of their favorite characters. At past LitCons, the library has been visited by “cosplayers,” who wear elaborate costumes such as Godzilla, Ghostbusters and Mandalorians from “Star Wars.”
This year, featured cosplayers who have been announced for LitCon include one with a highly detailed Bumblebee (from “Transformers) costume; and PixelVixx, an active social media content creator and cosplayer from the Dallas-Fort Worth area who often transforms herself into various anime/manga (Japanese cartoons/graphic novels) characters, including Bulma Bunny from “Dragon Ball Z” and Eri from “My Hero Academia.”
LitCon will also include a cosplay contest.
In addition to the fun and games, lunch provided by In-N-Out Burger will also be served at the event.
The LitCon will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, which is located at 1 Lou Finney Lane (behind Super 1 Foods) in Greenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.