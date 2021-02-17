School districts across the area remain closed for another snow day today, due to the still hazardous driving conditions and rolling blackouts.
All Hunt County offices, with the exception of emergency services such as the sheriff's office, remain closed today and no hearings have been scheduled with the court system.
The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) issued the following statement this morning concerning the situation:
"We know this is hard. We continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. We gained some MWs overnight but are back to 14,000 MW of load shed; lost east DC-tie imports due to Midwest power emergency. We hope to reduce outages over the course of the day."
