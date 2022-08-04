Multiple events are scheduled during the next few days, designed to assist parents with providing school supplies and other necessities for Hunt County children.
• The Commerce Independent School District Family Services is hosting a free back to school bash for Commerce ISD students and families, between 1-6 p.m. today at Commerce High School, 3800 Sregit Drive in Commerce. There will be health/dental screenings, an immunization clinic, free hair cuts and school supply assistance applications. School supplies are being offered for low and moderate income families and could be limited and will be first come, first served. Additional information is available at 903-366-0738 or at Alison.Walker@commerceisd.org
• The annual Tools For School giveaway will again be a drive-thru event and is scheduled 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley St. in Greenville.Registration for Tools For School wrapped up May 28. The program is expected to assist students in in grades Kindergarten through 6th grade for the 2022-2023 school year. Those wanting additional information can e-mail Horne at Kristi@tools-for-school.org.
• Community Seeds of Lone Oak is hosting a back to school backpack giveaway 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, next to the Sacred Grounds Coffee Shop, 103 Katy Street in Lone Oak. Community Seeds/Sacred Grounds will be distributing backpacks filled with school supplies and there will also be free haircuts offered.
Additional information is available by calling 903-634-5673 or communityseeds@verizon.net
• The Salvation Army of Hunt County will be handing out backpacks stuffed with school supplies to those parents who are not registered with Tools for School at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, 1 Lou Finney Blvd, Greenville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
